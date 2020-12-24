NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $4.10

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.25 to $4.10 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEX. Bank of America upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NEX opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $750.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 191.3% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 7,121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676,336 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,152,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 626,300 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 63.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,404,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 547,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,512,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 453,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.