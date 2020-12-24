$0.63 EPS Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.63. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ROCK. Sidoti raised their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gibraltar Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.39. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $74.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.