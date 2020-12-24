AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6,014.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,215,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
Further Reading: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.