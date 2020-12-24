AT&T (NYSE:T) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after buying an additional 25,658,276 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 6,014.1% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 192.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,411,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,215,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

