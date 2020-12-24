$0.09 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Zynga posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $488,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,659 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.