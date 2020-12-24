Stefan K.F. Schwabe Sells 46,347 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stefan K.F. Schwabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 53,653 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,173,391.11.

Shares of SUPN opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,217,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

