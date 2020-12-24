John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

HPI opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

