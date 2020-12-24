John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
HPI opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $24.08.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.