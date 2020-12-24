Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Purchases $34,128.00 in Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison acquired 600 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.88 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alicia Kuhn Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

On Monday, November 30th, Alicia Kuhn Harrison purchased 1,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,920.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Alicia Kuhn Harrison purchased 1,725 shares of Independent Bank Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.99 per share, for a total transaction of $105,207.75.

IBTX opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.88. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.