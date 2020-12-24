Barrett Mooney Sells 20,000 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, September 30th, Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $44,400.00.

Shares of UAVS stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $8.72.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Separately, BidaskClub raised AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.