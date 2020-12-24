Jeffrey J. Jones II Purchases 3,310 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HRB stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRB. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,153,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in H&R Block by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

