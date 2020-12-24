Pamela R. Schneider Sells 8,603 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $75,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. ACCO Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 162,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.