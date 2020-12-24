Mansoor Raza Mirza Sells 5,000 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mansoor Raza Mirza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $321,400.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,679,000 after buying an additional 781,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,788,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,919,000 after buying an additional 190,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after buying an additional 315,546 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after buying an additional 1,040,827 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

