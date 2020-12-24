Stephen Forman Acquires 117,308 Shares of Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) (ASX:SMN) Stock

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) (ASX:SMN) insider Stephen Forman bought 117,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$52,788.60 ($37,706.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.39.
About Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX)
Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.