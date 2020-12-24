Stephen Forman Acquires 117,308 Shares of Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) (ASX:SMN) Stock

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc (SMN.AX) (ASX:SMN) insider Stephen Forman bought 117,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$52,788.60 ($37,706.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.39.

Structural Monitoring Systems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets structural health monitoring systems in Australia, the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company offers CVM switch for fatigue testing; CVM NDI structural monitoring systems; and laboratory kits for use in real-time crack detection and monitoring.

