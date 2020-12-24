Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $149,034.24 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.47, for a total value of $273,562.63.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00.

RingCentral stock opened at $395.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.18 and a beta of 0.53. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.85 and a fifty-two week high of $404.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 346.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $211,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $1,593,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $29,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

