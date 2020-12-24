Ethereum Gold Price Tops $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 166.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 171.8% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $396,051.10 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00328173 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00029564 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.