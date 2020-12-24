KZ Cash Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,183.99 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 33% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,183.99 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004064 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014039 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

