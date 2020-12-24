Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 15th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

In related news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

