Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.291 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of BND stock opened at $87.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

