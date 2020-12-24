Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (VMBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 23rd

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $54.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

