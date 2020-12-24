Investors Purchase Large Volume of Noah Put Options (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,475% compared to the average volume of 72 put options.

Shares of NOAH opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Noah has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66.

Noah declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noah by 66.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Noah by 14.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Noah in the first quarter worth $49,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Noah by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Noah by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

