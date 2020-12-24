Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $366.52 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,738,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total transaction of $37,851.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,505. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 68.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,876 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,241,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 46.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

