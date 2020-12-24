Taubman Centers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 605 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.
NYSE:TCO opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.07.
Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $130.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.
About Taubman Centers
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.
