Taubman Centers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TCO)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 605 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.

NYSE:TCO opened at $42.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. Taubman Centers has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.07.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $130.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taubman Centers will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P increased its stake in Taubman Centers by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 220.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 281,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 193,454 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

