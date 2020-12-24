Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equifax Put Options (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 451 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 554% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Equifax by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Equifax by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.63.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

