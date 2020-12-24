Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Decreased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

