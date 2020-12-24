Robert Perelman Sells 23,428 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:LADR opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

