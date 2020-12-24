Robert Perelman Sells 23,428 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE:LADR opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.32.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.