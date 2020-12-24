MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the second quarter worth $349,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51,776.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,751 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 85.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.03. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $155.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $2,270,884.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,515.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,847 shares of company stock worth $10,485,212 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

