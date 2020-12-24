Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.91

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 8505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

FCAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 13,342,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 964,002 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 883,205 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,357,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 828,411 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.