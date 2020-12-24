Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.91

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 8505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.
FCAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 13,342,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 964,002 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 422.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,092,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after acquiring an additional 883,205 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,357,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,625,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 828,411 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.
