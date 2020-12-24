Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings of ($6.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $45.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.61 earnings per share. Alleghany’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $753.33.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 472.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $597.34 on Monday. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $597.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -126.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

