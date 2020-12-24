Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Ambarella reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.09 million.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $93.36 on Monday. Ambarella has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $95.50. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 896,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,641,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,244 shares of company stock worth $8,167,198. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,097,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $15,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

