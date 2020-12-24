$768.46 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to announce $768.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $789.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $747.52 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $605.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.71.

LGI Homes stock opened at $110.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.68. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 12.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,422,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,261,000 after buying an additional 62,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

