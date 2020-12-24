8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insider Sells $66,678.41 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $66,678.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dejan Deklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Dejan Deklich sold 19,942 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $588,887.26.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Dejan Deklich sold 7,713 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $121,865.40.

On Monday, October 26th, Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91.

On Friday, October 16th, Dejan Deklich sold 228 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $3,777.96.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Dejan Deklich sold 6,731 shares of 8X8 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $103,455.47.

8X8 stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.83. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $34.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in 8X8 during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

