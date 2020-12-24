Jane Street Group LLC Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $139.82 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $140.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.18 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $122,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,640 shares of company stock worth $2,309,802. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

