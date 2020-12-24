Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.11

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.11 and last traded at $50.11, with a volume of 696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.19.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.08 per share, with a total value of $100,303.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

