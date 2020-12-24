Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.90

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $58.49, with a volume of 5911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 106.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 268,197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

