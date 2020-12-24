Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.90

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $58.49, with a volume of 5911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.
Separately, Standpoint Research downgraded Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.12.
About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)
Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
