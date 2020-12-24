Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $167.34

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $167.34 and last traded at $167.34, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.28.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 111,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

