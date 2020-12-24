Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $335,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in LivePerson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,921,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,834 shares of company stock worth $20,550,976. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $66.13 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $68.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. LivePerson’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

