Van ECK Associates Corp Has $51,000 Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPRT shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.28.

NYSE EPRT opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

