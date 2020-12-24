Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,512 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 192,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Wedbush upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zelman & Associates cut TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NYSE TPH opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.