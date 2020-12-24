National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,946 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,157,000 after acquiring an additional 178,095 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 420,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.