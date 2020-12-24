Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Trust Co of Kansas’ 8th Largest Position

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,304 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.0% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

