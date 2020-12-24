Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,229 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,942,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,959 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 8,168,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 770,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 495,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 848.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

