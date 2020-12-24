663 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57,750 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $54,159.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $601,653. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 136.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.21%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

