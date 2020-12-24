Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Veritiv by 8.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Veritiv by 83.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Veritiv by 43.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 650.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 128,810 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

