Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce $231.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.70 million. Insulet reported sales of $209.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $890.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $886.70 million to $892.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,198.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $260.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 932.10 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $269.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

