Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 980 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 611.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 177,388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2,601.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 169,267 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 160,013 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of GTY opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 86.05%.

Getty Realty Profile

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.