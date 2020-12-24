Insider Selling: i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CTO Sells 3,149 Shares of Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
i3 Verticals stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -820.25 and a beta of 1.60. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.
