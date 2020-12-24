Insider Selling: i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CTO Sells 3,149 Shares of Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -820.25 and a beta of 1.60. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 74.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 387.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised i3 Verticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

