Rahul D. Ballal Sells 4,999 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IMRA opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in IMARA during the third quarter worth about $134,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in IMARA by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IMARA by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMARA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

