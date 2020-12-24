Ho Shin Sells 6,450 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $109,714.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,062 shares in the company, valued at $324,244.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Ho Shin sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $43,025.00.

YEXT stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

