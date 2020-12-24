12,398 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Shares of ESRT opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -951.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.23. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $14.31.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

