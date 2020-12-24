Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $206.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.76. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

