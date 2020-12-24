Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) (CVE:ESK) Trading Up 28.2%

Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) (CVE:ESK)’s share price rose 28.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.41. Approximately 66,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 128,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$272.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69.

Eskay Mining Corp. (ESK.V) Company Profile (CVE:ESK)

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

